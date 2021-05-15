Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.19 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.