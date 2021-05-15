Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,466,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

