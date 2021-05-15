SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

