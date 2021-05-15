Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 824,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,164. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

