Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SELB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 824,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

