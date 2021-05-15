Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,839,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $477,986,000 after acquiring an additional 284,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 59,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.70 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

