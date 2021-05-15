SFL Co. Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SFL in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SFL stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

