SFL (NYSE:SFL) PT Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

