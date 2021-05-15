SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.8901 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

