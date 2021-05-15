Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

SHAK stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

