Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.92.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $44.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

