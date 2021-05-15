ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

