ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

