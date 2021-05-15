Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $989.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $989.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $874.08 million. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP stock opened at $1,085.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

