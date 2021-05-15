Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.05.

TSE SIA opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$15.68.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

