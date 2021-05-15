Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post $112.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.03 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $144.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $467.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $472.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $530.00 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $547.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 653,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,355. The company has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

