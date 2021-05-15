Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 653,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

