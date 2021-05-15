Signaturefd LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13,571.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

HASI opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

