Signaturefd LLC Invests $203,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

EJAN stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

