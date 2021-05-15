Signaturefd LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mplx by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.69 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

