Signaturefd LLC Sells 308 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.