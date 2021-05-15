Signaturefd LLC Sells 772 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 90,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

