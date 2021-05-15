Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

