SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,344 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81.

NYSE SITE opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $85.31 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.95.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

