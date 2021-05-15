Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Raised to C$0.77

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYH opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.78 million and a PE ratio of -19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,218.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

