Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Twin Disc stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

