Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV opened at $67.78 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.