Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.97 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.18.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

