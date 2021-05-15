Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report sales of $31.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $34.21 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $26.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $129.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $173.32 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $201.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SND stock remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Monday. 114,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,292. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

