SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Lowered to $17.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price cut by Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

SDC stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

