Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $184.76 and last traded at $186.01, with a volume of 140046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.38.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.46.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.