Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 3,630,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Sonos has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,057 shares of company stock valued at $20,733,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

