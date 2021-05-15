South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit