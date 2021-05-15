South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

