SP Asset Management Purchases 3,481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.80. The company had a trading volume of 461,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

