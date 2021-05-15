Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $943,831.99

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $943,831.99 and approximately $18,253.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

About Spaceswap MILK2

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,078,776 coins and its circulating supply is 7,033,331 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

