Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.68.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

