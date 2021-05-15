Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,234. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $541.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock worth $383,573 over the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

