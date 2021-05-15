Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £121.80 ($159.13) on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a one year high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £114.91. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

