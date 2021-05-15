Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

