Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $57.48

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $60.63. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 841 shares.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

