SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

