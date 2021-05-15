S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

