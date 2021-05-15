StableXSwap (STAX) Market Cap Achieves $29.55 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and $6,753.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.16 or 1.00697107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

