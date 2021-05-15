Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

