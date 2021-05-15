State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Woodward by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

