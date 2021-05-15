State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

