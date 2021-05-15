State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE BC opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

