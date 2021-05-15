State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $297.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.66 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.