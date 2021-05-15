State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

