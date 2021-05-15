State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

